News Wrap: Funerals begin for Highland Park shooting victims

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. jobs report for June managed to crush expectations, despite continuing high inflation and slowing economic growth.

The Labor Department reported that employers added 372,000 jobs last month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent for the fourth straight month. Wages also grew, with the average hourly pay rising 5.1 percent.

We will take a closer look at this right after the news summary.

Still, on Wall Street, stock prices ended the day mixed over fears that the robust jobs report could mean more interest rate hikes in the future. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 46 points to close at 31338. The Nasdaq rose 14 points and the S&P 500 fell three.

President Biden signed an executive order today to protect access to abortion and contraception across the country. It was in response to last month's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a move that he called a — quote — "exercise in raw political power."

The president signed the order and urged the country to elect lawmakers to codify abortion rights into law in.