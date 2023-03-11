News Wrap: Heavy rains wreak havoc in California, with more on the way

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, California’s deadly storm season continues to trigger flooding and evacuations, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic three years ago today, three American women are missing in Mexico, Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted, and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin broke a World Cup record with her 87th victory in Sweden.
