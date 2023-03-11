News Wrap: Heavy rains wreak havoc in California, with more on the way

In our news wrap Saturday, California’s deadly storm season continues to trigger flooding and evacuations, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic three years ago today, three American women are missing in Mexico, Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted, and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin broke a World Cup record with her 87th victory in Sweden.

