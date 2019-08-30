News Wrap: Hong Kong officials move to deny new protests

Judy Woodruff:

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system.

Back in this country, the Democratic Party effectively canceled plans for virtual caucuses in Iowa and Nevada, letting people vote by phone in 2020. But national party leaders said the system could be vulnerable to hacking.

And on the Republican side, Illinois Congressman John Shimkus announced that he will retire. He is the 14th House Republican not running again next year, compared with nearly 40 in the 2018 midterms.

The official account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked today, sending out vulgar and racist tweets. Twitter quickly deleted the posts and said it's investigating. The incident may be related to Twitter's promise to crack down on hate speech.

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs over potentially faulty seat backs. They could fail to hold passengers in place in a crash. The recall includes F-150 pickups, Super Duty trucks, Explorers and Expeditions from model years 2018 to 2020.

Wall Street had a quiet day headed into the long Labor Day weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 41 points to close at 26403. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, and the S&P 500 added about two points.

And a passing to note. Former Dallas Police Detective Jim Leavelle has died. He became part of history two days after President Kennedy's assassination in November 1963. Leavelle was at the police station in the light-colored suit, escorting the man who killed Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald, at the moment that Oswald was fatally shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

In later years, Leavelle spoke about his experience and he rejected all conspiracy theories about the assassination.

Jim Leavelle was 99 years old.