News Wrap: House Democrats back bill to boost U.S. semiconductor industry

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. House of Representatives gave President Biden a win on another of his priorities, boosting the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Democrats pushed through a bill, including $280 billion for subsidies, tax breaks and scientific research. Nearly all Republicans opposed it, saying that it amounts to corporate welfare.

Parts of Central Appalachia faced flash flooding, mudslides and power outages today, after days of heavy rain. In West Virginia, water rose into homes and submerged roads. People were left stranded and rescue crews worked through the night.

Heavy flooding also hit Eastern Kentucky, inundating a school in Perry County. Governor Andy Beshear reported eight dead and warned the water is still rising.