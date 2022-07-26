News Wrap: Oak Fire near Yosemite begins to slow as heat wave hits Pacific Northwest

Judy Woodruff:

A new heat wave is scorching the Pacific Northwest of the United States tonight, as the East Coast finally gets relief. Forecasts call for highs of 110 degrees in Eastern Washington state and Oregon today. And Oregon's governor declared an emergency. Along the coast, Portland faced readings of 100 and Seattle headed into the 90s.

Meanwhile, rising humidity again slowed the spread of the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park. It is now only 26 percent contained.

The heaviest rainfall in more than a century, meantime, flooded the St. Louis area today. Some sections got more than 11 inches in a matter of hours. The resulting flash floods submerged roads and threatened homes. And one person was killed. The deluge followed a period of extended drought.

The U.S. Senate is set to pass a bipartisan bill worth $280 billion to boost the semiconductor industry. Senators agreed today to limit debate and take a final vote later this week. At the same time, General Motors blames shortages of computer chips and parts for a 40 percent plunge in profits since a year ago.

Russia says that it will officially withdraw from the International Space Station. The country's space chief says that, instead, Moscow will focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Today's announcement had been expected with tensions running high over the war in Ukraine.