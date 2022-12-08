News Wrap: House passes $858 billion defense bill in sweeping bipartisan vote

Judy Woodruff:

The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.

And we will have more details after the news summary.

The House of Representatives also passed the huge defense authorization bill today totaling a record $858 billion. It won a sweeping bipartisan vote, and now it goes to the Senate. The bill makes changes in the handling of sexual misconduct cases in the military and drops the COVID vaccine mandate for troops.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID booster shots today for children as young as 6 months old. The Pfizer and Moderna boosters target both the original virus and the Omicron subvariants. The shots will be available once the CDC gives its approval.

Iran has announced its first execution of a protester who was arrested in ongoing unrest. He was convicted of attacking a security guard with a machete. Protests broke out in mid September after a young Kurdish woman died in police custody. They have continued despite a government crackdown.

Across the Persian Gulf, China's President Xi Jinping held high-profile meetings today with Saudi Arabia's rulers in a visit being watched in Washington. Xi was taken through the royal palace in Riyadh by the crown prince. They signed technology and other agreements and rejected criticism of their human rights records.

Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo has appeared in court to face rebellion and conspiracy charges. He was arrested Wednesday after he tried to dissolve Congress, and lawmakers voted him out of office. Today, Peruvian TV showed Castillo in prison garb listening to the court proceedings. Prosecutors warned against releasing him pending trial.