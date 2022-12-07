Double your gift to
News Wrap: Peru’s president ousted, leaving the country in political turmoil

In our news wrap Wednesday, Peru's Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo and replaced him with the country's vice president, more classified documents from the Trump White House have turned up in Florida near the former president's estate, China formally rolled back strict COVID restrictions, and Indonesia authorities paroled a militant who helped in the 2002 Bali bombing.

