News Wrap: Peru’s president ousted, leaving the country in political turmoil

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, Peru's Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo and replaced him with the country's vice president, more classified documents from the Trump White House have turned up in Florida near the former president's estate, China formally rolled back strict COVID restrictions, and Indonesia authorities paroled a militant who helped in the 2002 Bali bombing.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.