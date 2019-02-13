News Wrap: House votes to limit U.S. involvement in Yemen

Judy Woodruff:

In the days other news: The U.S. House of Representatives voted to limit U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen, in a rebuke to President Trump.

It would force a withdrawal of U.S. military assistance to a Saudi-led bombing campaign against Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen. The measure goes to the Senate now, where a similar resolution passed last year. The White House has promised to veto.

We will hear reaction to this from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in our interview. That airs in just a few minutes.

President Trump sought today to step up the pressure on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. He said again that he is looking at all options if Maduro refuses to surrender power.

But at a congressional hearing, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee warned against using the U.S. military in Venezuela, unless Congress approves.