News Wrap: Hundreds charged in Barcelona protests

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, Russia extended its influence in the region, sending troops with Syrian units who took the town of Manbij.

We will take a closer look at the situation there after the news summary.

In Spain, violence erupted for a second night in Catalonia, after nine separatist leaders were convicted of sedition. Riot police charged hundreds protesters in Barcelona, swinging batons and even tackling people to try to break up the crowd.

All of this came after more than 170 people were hurt in last night's clashes.

Back in this country, new information emerged on the fatal shooting of a black woman by a white policeman in Fort Worth, Texas. It came from Atatiana Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew, quoted in an arrest warrant. He said they heard noises outside, and that Jefferson pointed her gun at the window an instant before she was shot.

But Police Chief Ed Kraus said today that changes nothing.