News Wrap: Hundreds killed and injured in Seoul stampede

In our news wrap Saturday, more than 140 people died in a stampede at a Halloween festival in Seoul, two car bombs killed scores of people in Somalia's capital city, Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued an ultimatum to protestors, Russia said it would back out the Ukraine grain export deal, Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized after being assaulted, and Guantanamo Bay's oldest prisoner has been released.

