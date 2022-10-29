Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we learn more about the crowd surge at a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea that crushed at least 146 people to death. Then, we look at the historic Israel-Lebanon maritime deal signed by two nations still technically at war. Plus, the causes and costs of a lack of research on female sexual health.
