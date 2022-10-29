Why is women’s sexual health so understudied?

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

When it comes to medical research and innovation, men's health has long gotten more attention than women's health. Even with improvements over the last 30 years, women's sexual health remains vastly underrepresented. Dr. Rachel Rubin, urologist and sexual health expert, and Rachel Gross, science journalist and author of "Vagina Obscura," join Ali Rogin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: