News Wrap: Hundreds of Americans evacuated from Khartoum amid fighting in Sudan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, the U.S. completed the first land evacuation of private American citizens from Sudan’s capital, Russia says Ukrainian drones struck a fuel depot in Crimea, a manhunt is underway for a suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in Texas, and the Mississippi River is threatening communities along its banks as it rises to its highest level in decades.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more