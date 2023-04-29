News Wrap: Hundreds of Americans evacuated from Khartoum amid fighting in Sudan

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, the U.S. completed the first land evacuation of private American citizens from Sudan’s capital, Russia says Ukrainian drones struck a fuel depot in Crimea, a manhunt is underway for a suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in Texas, and the Mississippi River is threatening communities along its banks as it rises to its highest level in decades.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch