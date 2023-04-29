Study finds Black people live longer in places with more Black doctors

Life expectancy in the U.S. is at its lowest point in nearly two decades, and the projected life spans of Black and Native Americans are shorter than white Americans. According to new research, Black people live longer in areas with more Black primary care doctors. One of the study’s authors, Michael Dill with the Association of American Medical Colleges, joins John Yang to discuss.

