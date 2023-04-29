Study finds Black people live longer in places with more Black doctors

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Life expectancy in the U.S. is at its lowest point in nearly two decades, and the projected life spans of Black and Native Americans are shorter than white Americans. According to new research, Black people live longer in areas with more Black primary care doctors. One of the study’s authors, Michael Dill with the Association of American Medical Colleges, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
