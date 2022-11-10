Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall on Florida’s east coast

In our news wrap Thursday, a rare November hurricane smashed into Florida's Atlantic coast, President Biden will meet China's President Xi for their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and the District of Columbia filed a civil suit against the Washington Commanders over sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct.

