News Wrap: Russian military withdrawing from Kherson in southern Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

Officials in Kyiv suggested that any Russian retreat could actually be a trap to lure in Ukrainian forces.

In Russia, lawyers for American basketball player Brittney Griner say that she has been sent to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for drug possession. They say that they don't know the exact location of the prison. Griner is facing a nine-year sentence, but President Biden said today that he hopes the Russians will get serious about a prisoner swap now that the U.S. elections are over.

There is word of a major new — or major new layoffs in the tech industry. Facebook's parent company, Meta, says that it is letting 11,000 employees go, around 13 percent of its staff. The company's stock has dropped 70 percent in value this year, as the tech boom during the pandemic has faded.

Florida bound storm Nicole strengthened into a hurricane tonight after making landfall in the Northwestern Bahamas this afternoon. The storm is on track to hit the state's Atlantic Coast as a minimal hurricane by early tomorrow, but, today, officials warned against taking it for granted.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida Director of Emergency Management: This will bring significant coastal flooding, strong winds, storm surge, heavy rain, beach erosion, and isolated tornadoes. Due to the size of the storm, strong wind gusts will be felt across the entire Florida Peninsula, Big Bend, and even over into the Panhandle.

I urge Floridians statewide to stay indoors in a safe structure and away from the coastline.