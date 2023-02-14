News Wrap: Inflation eases in January compared to last year

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, inflation at the consumer level eased in January from a year earlier, President Biden is naming two new economic policy advisers, U.S. senators got a classified briefing on the series of unidentified objects shot down in American airspace and former Vice President Pence has reportedly decided to fight a special counsel's subpoena in the Jan. 6 investigation.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch