News Wrap: Investigation underway into Pittsburgh bridge collapse that injured 10

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, an investigation is under way tonight to determine what caused a Pittsburgh bridge to collapse into a ravine Ours before President Biden visited the city to tout the new bipartisan infrastructure law.

Several vehicles, including a bus, were on the 50-year-old bridge when it caved in early this morning. Pittsburgh's mayor said there were a handful of injuries.

Ed Gainy, Mayor of Pittsburgh, Pa.: I think 10 have been seen, and they're OK. So, we're just going to continue to hope for the best and make sure that we get this under — get this together.

Right now, we're still assessing the situation, getting information. But the good thing at this point is that there's no fatalities.