News Wrap: Iran says ‘no prospect’ of nuclear negotiations with U.S.

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Indiana law requiring abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains. But the justices opted not to weigh in on the debate over a separate Indiana provision that would bar women from getting an abortion based on gender, race, or disability. We will take a closer look at Tuesday's Supreme Court actions later in the program.

The first state trial against a drug manufacturer accused of fueling the opioid crisis began today in Oklahoma. Prosecutors allege Johnson & Johnson contributed to the epidemic by deceptively marketing the painkillers. The company has denied the claim. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated opioid-related overdoses killed more than 47,000 Americans in 2017 alone.

Officials in Iran today said that they see no prospect of nuclear negotiations with the U.S. The comments came a day after President Trump claimed that a new nuclear deal with Iran was possible. During a press conference in Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign minister blamed the Trump administration's terms for sanctions relief on Iran, and said the 2015 nuclear deal was active despite the U.S. withdrawal.