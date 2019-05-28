Overnight tornadoes devastate parts of Indiana and Ohio

Judy Woodruff:

In industrial areas, delivery trucks were knocked over, and warehouses and businesses were destroyed. Officials said millions are without power, and the restoration will be a multiday effort.

Monday's storms come just days after deadly tornadoes hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma and Arkansas are both experiencing severe flooding, as the Arkansas River level rises. The flooding is expected to get worse in the coming days.

Back in Washington, a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would have brought much-needed assistance to those storm-ravaged areas has stalled for a second time in the House of Representatives. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie objected to the measure over its cost and lack of funds for the southern border. He demanded the vote be held after Congress returns from its recess next week.

The legislation included money for rebuilding damaged infrastructure and helping farmers cover crop losses, among other things.

We will have more on the devastation in the Midwest and beyond after the news summary.