With record rain, Oklahoma’s levee system is under extreme pressure

Judy Woodruff:

We return now to our lead story, the severe weather devastating the heartland.

Spring storms have led to at least six deaths so far in Oklahoma. It has been hit by tornadoes, and flooding there is nearing historic levels.

I spoke by phone just a short time ago to Oklahoma's Governor Kevin Stitt.

Governor Stitt, thank you very much for joining us.

Tell us now where you have been in the state and what you have seen.