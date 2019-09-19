News Wrap: Iran threatens ‘all-out war’ if attacked by U.S. or Saudi Arabia

Amna Nawaz:

President Trump is insisting he has not made any improper promises to any foreign leader. That followed reports of a whistle-blower questioning actions by Mr. Trump, including communications with a foreign leader.

The intelligence community's inspector general called it an urgent concern, but the administration has refused to share it with Congress.

We will discuss all of this after the news summary.

Iran today threatened an all-out war if attacked by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif issued that warning, after rising tensions over a drone-and-missile attack on Saudi oil facilities. U.S. and Saudi officials have dismissed Iran's denial of responsibility.

And, yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the attack an act of war. Today, Pompeo was in the United Arab Emirates for talks with Gulf leaders, and he responded to Zarif.