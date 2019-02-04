News Wrap: Iraqi president objects to Trump’s comments on monitoring Iran

Amna Nawaz:

The governor of Virginia is still in office tonight, but his capital is in chaos.

Democrat Ralph Northam has faced a firestorm of criticism since Friday, when his medical school yearbook surfaced showing one person in a KKK hood and another in blackface. Northam first apologized, then denied he's in the photo, but said he has appeared in blackface on another occasion. We will have a report on all of this after the news summary.

The president of Iraq, Barham Salih, slammed President Trump today for suggesting U.S. troops will stay in Iraq to monitor Iran. In a CBS interview, Mr. Trump said — quote — "I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem."

In Baghdad today, Salih said Iraq had not been consulted, and that U.S. troops are there only to fight extremist groups.