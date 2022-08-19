News Wrap: Islamic State member sentenced to life in prison for killings of 4 Americans

Judy Woodruff:

There is a new move in Congress to minimize online threats against the FBI. The problem has surged since agents searched former President Trump's home in Florida.

Now The Washington Post reports that Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have written to eight social media companies. They are seeking information on the problem and on what's being done about it. We will return to the overall threat situation after the news summary.

A British man was sentenced today to life in a U.S. prison without parole in the Islamic State killings of four Americans. El Shafee Elsheikh had been convicted last April in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Families of the victims gathered after today's sentencing. They included Diane Foley, whose son, journalist James Foley, was beheaded.

Diane Foley, Mother of James Foley: Let this sentencing make clear to all who dared to kidnap, torture or kill any American citizen abroad that U.S. justice will find you wherever you are, and that our government will hold you accountable for your crimes against our citizens.