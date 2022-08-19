News Wrap: Islamic State member sentenced to life in prison for killings of 4 Americans

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, a British man was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison without parole for the Islamic State killings of four Americans, the U.S. pledged $775 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, the former Roman Catholic archbishop of Quebec, Canada denied sexually assaulting a woman, and the U.S. Transportation Department is urging airlines to do more for delayed travelers.
Judy Woodruff:
There is a new move in Congress to minimize online threats against the FBI. The problem has surged since agents searched former President Trump's home in Florida.
Now The Washington Post reports that Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have written to eight social media companies. They are seeking information on the problem and on what's being done about it. We will return to the overall threat situation after the news summary.
A British man was sentenced today to life in a U.S. prison without parole in the Islamic State killings of four Americans. El Shafee Elsheikh had been convicted last April in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Families of the victims gathered after today's sentencing. They included Diane Foley, whose son, journalist James Foley, was beheaded.
Diane Foley, Mother of James Foley: Let this sentencing make clear to all who dared to kidnap, torture or kill any American citizen abroad that U.S. justice will find you wherever you are, and that our government will hold you accountable for your crimes against our citizens.
Elsheikh was extradited from Britain with the understanding that he would not face the death penalty.
Fires burned today at a Russian munitions depot just outside Northeastern Ukraine after explosions overnight. One fire forced two villages in Russia's Belgorod region to be evacuated. The incident appeared to be the latest in a series of attacks on Russian military sites.
Meanwhile, the U.S. pledged a further $775 million in military aid for Ukraine, including armored vehicles and surveillance drones. The total is now $10 billion since the war began.
The former Roman Catholic cleric — or, rather, archbishop of Quebec, Canada, denied today that he sexually assaulted a woman. Vatican Cardinal Marc Ouellet has been named in a class-action lawsuit in Quebec that accuses 88 clerics of sexual assault and abuse. Just yesterday, the Holy Sea said that its preliminary investigation found no reason to pursue the matter.
Back in this country, the U.S. Transportation Department is urging airlines to do more for delayed travelers. Federal officials blame airlines staffing shortages for thousands of flight disruptions this summer. The carriers have blamed air traffic control staffing. The department today asked for meal vouchers for passengers who are delayed three hours or more and hotel lodging for overnight delays.
And on Wall Street, tech stocks retreated again and the market broke a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 292 points to close at 33706. The Nasdaq fell 260 points, the S&P 500 slipped 55. And, for the week, the Dow lost a fraction, the Nasdaq fell 2.6 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 1 percent.
