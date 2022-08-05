News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza killing at least 10, wounding dozens

Judy Woodruff:

We'll have more on this after the news summary.

Senate Democrats are one step closer to passing a sweeping tax, climate, and health care bill now that Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema voiced her support. The last Democratic holdout agreed to vote for the package after party leaders altered some of its tax proposals. That gives Democrats enough votes to pass it. The Senate plans to move to vote — or, rather, to vote to move forward on the bill tomorrow.

Palestinian officials said that Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza today, killing at least 10 people, including a militant commander. At least 55 people were wounded. The strikes followed days of tensions after Israel arrested another top militant from the same group in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian militants retaliated with their own barrage of rocket fire into Israel. There was no immediate word of any casualties.

Other forms of retaliation continue in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China announced that it is imposing sanctions on Pelosi and it is halting dialogue with the U.S. on climate change, military relations, and anti-drug efforts.

Beijing also reported more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships were part of live-fire military drills over Taiwan in the last two days, which the U.S. condemned.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: These provocative actions are a significant escalation. We have seen how Beijing has attempted to change the status quo on Taiwan for some time. The speaker's visit was peaceful. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate, and escalatory military response.