News Wrap: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over text messages

In our news wrap Saturday, the Jan. 6 panel served a subpoena to the Secret Service for records and text messages surrounding the Capitol attack, people experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as many as 150 civilians have been killed recently by Russian strikes, and a scorching heatwave in Europe is fueling wildfires.

