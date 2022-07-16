News Wrap: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over text messages

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, the Jan. 6 panel served a subpoena to the Secret Service for records and text messages surrounding the Capitol attack, people experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as many as 150 civilians have been killed recently by Russian strikes, and a scorching heatwave in Europe is fueling wildfires.
