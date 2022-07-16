Biden unveils new Middle East framework as he wraps up highly scrutinized trip

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Harry Zahn
President Biden left Saudi Arabia Saturday, concluding his first trip to the Middle East as president. The visit came amid questions about the relationship between the two countries as the administration attempted to balance human rights, energy and security interests. After some fist-bump diplomacy and a summit with Arab leaders, Biden announced a new Middle East framework. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
