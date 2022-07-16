Biden unveils new Middle East framework as he wraps up highly scrutinized trip

President Biden left Saudi Arabia Saturday, concluding his first trip to the Middle East as president. The visit came amid questions about the relationship between the two countries as the administration attempted to balance human rights, energy and security interests. After some fist-bump diplomacy and a summit with Arab leaders, Biden announced a new Middle East framework. Nick Schifrin reports.

