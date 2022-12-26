News Wrap: Japan grapples with massive snowstorm

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Monday, Japan is grappling with a massive snowstorm that blanketed the country's northern coastal regions, South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years and Ukraine's foreign minister said his government is hoping to have a peace summit by the end of February.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Japan is grappling with its own massive snowstorm. Heavy snow has blanketed the country's northern coastal regions since last week. At least 17 people have died and another 93 more were injured. A number of fell to their death while removing snow from their rooftops.
South Korea's military fired warning shots today after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years. The South also scrambled attack helicopters and fighter jets across the heavily fortified border. A senior South Korean official insisted that the military response was in self-defense.
Lee Seung-Oh, Senior Official, South Korean Joint the Chiefs of Staff (through translator): The South Korean military detected unidentified targets believed to be North Korean drones in the Gyeonggi province this morning and took responsive actions. This is a clear provocation by North Korea violating South Korean airspace.
The South also said that it sent surveillance planes to photograph military facilities in North Korea.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said today that China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan over 24 hours in its latest show of force. That came after China expressed anger at United States' support for Taiwan in the U.S. annual defense spending bill that was signed into law last week.
Meanwhile, in China, hospitals are overwhelmed with patients in intensive care, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike. Health officials say that the elderly account for many of the critically ill patients. An American doctor working in Beijing warned that emergency rooms are experiencing a backlog of patients.
Dr. Howard Bernstein, Beijing United Family Hospital:
The hospital is just overwhelmed from top to bottom. So, the E.R. filled up with people. A lot of them got admitted to the hospital. They're not getting better in a day or two. So there's no flow.
Hospitals have now expanded their online services, offering telehealth appointments to cope with overcrowding. Crematoriums and funeral parlors are also overwhelmed.
Yesterday, China announced that it will stop keeping a daily count of its total number of infections, even as the country deals with this latest surge. In addition, China's National Health Commission says that the country will stop requiring incoming travelers from abroad to quarantine beginning on January the 8th.
And Ukraine's foreign minister told the Associated Press his government is hoping to have a peace summit, preferably at the U.N., by the end of February, but Russia would only be invited if it faced a war crimes tribunal first.
Meanwhile, the Russian military says that it shot down a Ukrainian drone that was headed for one of its air bases deep inside Russia. It said three servicemen were killed by debris. This is the second time the base has been targeted this month.
