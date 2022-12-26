News Wrap: Japan grapples with massive snowstorm

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Japan is grappling with its own massive snowstorm. Heavy snow has blanketed the country's northern coastal regions since last week. At least 17 people have died and another 93 more were injured. A number of fell to their death while removing snow from their rooftops.

South Korea's military fired warning shots today after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years. The South also scrambled attack helicopters and fighter jets across the heavily fortified border. A senior South Korean official insisted that the military response was in self-defense.

Lee Seung-Oh, Senior Official, South Korean Joint the Chiefs of Staff (through translator): The South Korean military detected unidentified targets believed to be North Korean drones in the Gyeonggi province this morning and took responsive actions. This is a clear provocation by North Korea violating South Korean airspace.