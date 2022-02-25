News Wrap: Johnson & Johnson, drug distributors to pay $26 billion in opioid settlement

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The CDC loosened its COVID-19 guidance on wearing masks in indoor public settings. The new standard says that people don't have to mask up if case counts and hospitalizations are not especially high where they live. About 70 percent of the U.S. population would now qualify.

We will get details after the news summary.

Johnson & Johnson and three major U.S. drug distributors, say they will pay $26 billion to settle opioid addition claims. They stem from some 3,000 lawsuits involving nearly every state and city. Most of the money in today's announcement goes to health care and drug treatment.

The latest winter blast reached the Northeast and New England today with up to a foot of snow. The storm forced cancellation of hundreds more flights and disrupted commuter rail. On the roads, plows struggled to keep up. State officials reduced speed limits and urged people to stay home, but there were multiple accidents.

Longtime Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe has announced he will retire in January, four years before his term ends. He is now 87, and says that he needs to spend more time with his wife. Inhofe has served since 1994, and is the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee.

On Wall Street today, stocks rallied on hopes that Russia and Ukraine will hold peace talks. Key indexes rose 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 835 points to close at 34058. The Nasdaq rose 221 points. The S&P 500 added 95.

And actor Sally Kellerman has passed away in Los Angeles, after a TV and film career of 60 years. The highlight was an Oscar nomination for her role as Army nurse Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "MASH."

A key moment came when rowdy doctors yanked away her shower tent, and she stormed into the commander's quarters.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)