News Wrap: Judge says Trump’s right to free speech is ‘not absolute’ in election case

In our news wrap Friday, a federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against former President Trump warned his right to free speech is not absolute, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is in jail after a judge revoked his bail, Islamic State gunmen in Syria ambushed a bus of soldiers killing at least 20 and Russia and Ukraine exchanged a fresh wave of aerial attacks.

