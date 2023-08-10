News Wrap: U.S. inflation moved up in July, ending a year of monthly declines

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, U.S. inflation was higher in July ending a year of monthly declines, Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty on new charges in the Trump classified documents case, special counsel Jack Smith requested a Jan. 2 trial date on charges that Trump tried to overturn his election loss and the CDC reported 49,500 suicides last year, the most ever recorded.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch