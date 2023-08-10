News Wrap: U.S. inflation moved up in July, ending a year of monthly declines

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, U.S. inflation was higher in July ending a year of monthly declines, Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty on new charges in the Trump classified documents case, special counsel Jack Smith requested a Jan. 2 trial date on charges that Trump tried to overturn his election loss and the CDC reported 49,500 suicides last year, the most ever recorded.
