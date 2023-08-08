News Wrap: Storm system blasts eastern U.S. with severe weather

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, a storm system blasted the Northeast with severe weather, there's new evidence of global warming affecting Antarctica with sea ice at a record low, the Supreme Court reinstated a federal regulation aimed at curbing the spread of "ghost guns," and more than 11,000 Los Angeles city employees called a 24-hour strike.
Support Provided By:
Learn more