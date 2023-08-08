News Wrap: Storm system blasts eastern U.S. with severe weather

In our news wrap Tuesday, a storm system blasted the Northeast with severe weather, there's new evidence of global warming affecting Antarctica with sea ice at a record low, the Supreme Court reinstated a federal regulation aimed at curbing the spread of "ghost guns," and more than 11,000 Los Angeles city employees called a 24-hour strike.

