News Wrap: Justice Department agrees to release some Mueller evidence

In our Monday news wrap, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says the Justice Department has agreed to turn over some underlying evidence from the Mueller report. The move delays any House effort to hold Attorney General William Barr in criminal contempt. Also, Hong Kong says it’s moving forward with its proposed China extradition law, despite weekend protests that drew hundreds of thousands.
Read the Full Transcript
-
John Yang:
A top House Democrat says the Justice Department agreed today to turn over some underlying evidence from the Mueller report. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says it includes files on whether President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr had defied a subpoena for the full Mueller report and evidence.
Today's agreement delays any House effort to hold him in criminal contempt. The Justice Department says it will try to accommodate Congress so long as Barr is not cited for contempt.
President Trump today kept up his defense of a deal with Mexico to curb illegal immigration to the United States. He said there is more to the agreement than has been announced, but gave no details. He also warned he could still impose 5 percent tariffs if the Mexican legislature rejects the deal. We will take a closer look at what was agreed to after the news summary.
The president is also threatening more tariffs on China, if President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him this month at the G20 summit in Japan. Speaking with CNBC by phone, Mr. Trump said it's in Xi's interest to get trade talks going again.
-
President Donald Trump:
He's for China. I'm for the U.S. So we're going to have our differences, but I think the differences can be worked out very easily. I would be surprised if he didn't go. I think he's going. I haven't heard that he's not. We're expected to meet.
And if we do, that's fine. And, if we don't, that's fine.
-
John Yang:
In Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry said it is open to more trade talks, but stopped short of announcing any future meetings.
And in Hong Kong, the territory's leader, Carrie Lam, announced she is moving forward with a law to let some criminal suspects be sent to mainland China to face trial. That's despite mass protests. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of opponents of the proposal marched in one of Hong Kong's biggest demonstrations ever. They say the Communist Party uses the mainland courts to prosecute political dissidents.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans today to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021. He said water bottles, plastic bags and straws could be put on the list in an effort to reduce pollution. Trudeau also touted the economic benefits at a news conference.
-
Justin Trudeau:
By recycling or reusing these plastics, we can reduce pollution, generate billions of dollars in revenue, and create approximately 42,000 jobs across the country. This is what it means to innovate for the future, protect the environment and grow the middle class.
-
John Yang:
The announcement comes after the European Union Parliament voted in March for a similar ban.
A helicopter crash-landed on a skyscraper in New York today, killing the pilot and calling up unpleasant memories of 9/11. The crash shook the building and started a brief fire. Rescue vehicles swarmed the site as rainy skies clouded the smoking rooftop. The pilot was the only person aboard. Officials said there was no indication that terrorism was involved.
Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz is headed to Boston for treatment after being shot in his native Dominican Republic. The three-time World Series winner known affectionately as Big Papi was attacked at a bar last night. Security camera footage appeared to show a gunman ambush Ortiz from behind. It is unclear whether he was the intended target. The alleged shooter is in custody. Ortiz is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports a data breach that includes passport and visa photos. One of the agency's subcontractors was hacked in late May. The attackers accessed images used at airports as part of a facial recognition program. Officials aren't saying how many photos may have been compromised.
California may become the first state to pay health benefits for some low-income undocumented migrants. Leaders in the Democrat-controlled state legislature agreed Sunday on adding that coverage to Medicaid. Officials estimate it will cover 90,000 people at a cost of $98 million a year. The proposal is expected to pass the full legislature later this week.
Wall Street's week started well after President Trump called off new tariffs on Mexico. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 78 points to close at 26062. The Nasdaq rose 81 points and the S&P 500 added 13.
And on Broadway, it was a night of historic firsts at this year's Tony Awards. "Hadestown" won eight awards, including best musical. It is the first musical winner to be written and directed by women. Meanwhile, Ali Stroker won best featured actress in a musical in the revival of "Oklahoma." Stroker is the first actor in a wheelchair ever to take home a Tony.
-
John Yang:
The Tony for best play went to the Irish family drama "The Ferryman."
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.