News Wrap: Justice Department agrees to release some Mueller evidence

John Yang:

A top House Democrat says the Justice Department agreed today to turn over some underlying evidence from the Mueller report. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says it includes files on whether President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr had defied a subpoena for the full Mueller report and evidence.

Today's agreement delays any House effort to hold him in criminal contempt. The Justice Department says it will try to accommodate Congress so long as Barr is not cited for contempt.

President Trump today kept up his defense of a deal with Mexico to curb illegal immigration to the United States. He said there is more to the agreement than has been announced, but gave no details. He also warned he could still impose 5 percent tariffs if the Mexican legislature rejects the deal. We will take a closer look at what was agreed to after the news summary.

The president is also threatening more tariffs on China, if President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him this month at the G20 summit in Japan. Speaking with CNBC by phone, Mr. Trump said it's in Xi's interest to get trade talks going again.