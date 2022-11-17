Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Karen Bass elected as mayor of Los Angeles

In our news wrap Thursday, Los Angeles voters elected Karen Bass as the city's first female mayor, air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as Russian missiles struck more power and gas plants and civilians, a Dutch court convicted three men of murder for shooting down a Malaysia Airlines jetliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014 and Starbucks workers staged a one-day strike at more than 100 U.S. stores.

