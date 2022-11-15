Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Univ. of Virginia football coach honors three players shot and killed

In our news wrap Tuesday, the University of Virginia football coach honored three players who were shot and killed over the weekend, FBI Director Christopher Wrap sounded a warning that the Chinese-owned app TikTok poses serious national security risks and the world's population hit the 8 billion mark according to the United Nations.

