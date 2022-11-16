Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: G20 leaders say Russia’s war in Ukraine is harming global economy

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, the G20 summit ended with President Biden and other leaders condemning the war in Ukraine and blaming the conflict for worsening the global economy, Senate Republicans reelected Mitch McConnell as their leader over Florida Sen. Rick Scott and the Senate is advancing legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: