News Wrap: G20 leaders say Russia’s war in Ukraine is harming global economy

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, the G20 summit ended with President Biden and other leaders condemning the war in Ukraine and blaming the conflict for worsening the global economy, Senate Republicans reelected Mitch McConnell as their leader over Florida Sen. Rick Scott and the Senate is advancing legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: