News Wrap: Kentucky, Florida judges block abortion limits

In the day's other news: The Supreme Court also opened the door to possibly changing how federal elections are conducted. The justices agreed to consider whether state courts may review election procedures and congressional district lines. The case involves a North Carolina court's ruling against districts that heavily favor Republicans.

Judges in Kentucky and Florida became the latest today to block new abortion limits since the end of Roe v. Wade. The ruling in Kentucky halted a near total ban on abortions. A judge in Florida temporarily stopped enforcement of a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The NATO summit has ended with President Biden vowing to defend — quote — "every inch" of the bloc's eastern flank against Russia. He also pledged another $800 million in arms for Ukraine today.

Russian forces pulled out of a strategic Black Sea island today, possibly easing pressure on Ukraine's attempts to export grain. Snake Island sits about 90 miles from Odessa. The Russians said it was leaving as a goodwill gesture. Ukraine said that they were driven off.

Hong Kong made ready today for the 25th anniversary of its return from British to Chinese rule. Crowds and performers welcomed China's President Xi Jinping. Under his rule, authorities have cracked down on protests and any form of dissent in Hong Kong and barred opposition candidates from elections. Xi praised the changes.