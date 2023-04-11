News Wrap: Manhattan DA Bragg sues Rep. Jordan over inquiry into Trump indictment

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Republican Rep. Jim Jordan over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into the Trump indictment, witnesses say Myanmar government airstrikes killed as many as 100 people including dozens of children and President Biden arrived in Northern Ireland to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.
