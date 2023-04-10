News Wrap: Nashville council votes to reappoint ousted state lawmaker Justin Jones

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, Nashville's Metro Council voted to reappoint Justin Jones to the state house on an interim basis, a grand jury in Virginia indicted the mother of a first grader who shot his teacher, China says its forces are ready to fight after finishing combat exercises around Taiwan and there's word Russian forces have turned to scorched-earth tactics in the battle for Bakhmut.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch