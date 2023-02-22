News Wrap: Massive winter storm bears down on huge part of U.S.

In our news wrap Wednesday, a massive winter storm is bearing down on a huge swath of the U.S., President Biden called Russia's decision to withdraw from the nuclear arms control treaty a "big mistake," Palestinian officials say an Israeli raid killed at least 10 and wounded over 100 others and a daughter of Malcolm X filed notice that she intends to sue the FBI, CIA and other government agencies.

