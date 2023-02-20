News Wrap: New earthquake shakes Turkey-Syria border region

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, a new earthquake touched off more terror across the Turkey-Syria border region, the far-right government in Israel advanced an overhaul of the courts amid mass dissent, the UN nuclear watchdog says it's asking Iran about signs of uranium being enriched to levels very near nuclear weapons-grade and dozens of people are missing in Brazil after extreme rains.
Support Provided By:
Learn more