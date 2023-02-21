News Wrap: Biden administration formally proposes restrictions to asylum seekers

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: The Biden administration formally proposed barring asylum seekers at the Southern border unless they first ask for asylum in a country they pass through. It's something the Trump administration tried, but was blocked in court. The rule is meant to deter border crossings once pandemic era restrictions finally end.

Wall Street had its worst day in two months, as concerns over interest rates and profits worried investors. The Dow Jones industrial average lost nearly 700 points, 2 percent, to close at 33129. The Nasdaq fell 2.5 percent. The S&P 500 also gave up 2 percent.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says it's up to Iran to end the deadlock over restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. An agreement could curb Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions.

But, in Greece today, Blinken accused Iran of stalling talks while advancing its weapons program.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: With regard to the nuclear program, the most effective sustainable way to deal with the challenge it poses is through diplomacy. But, in this moment, those efforts are on the back burner because Iran is simply not engaged in a meaningful way.