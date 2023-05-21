News Wrap: McCarthy, Biden to meet Monday for high-stakes debt limit talks

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, as Biden returns to the U.S. from the G7 summit in Japan, House Speaker McCarthy agreed to meet with the president on Monday to continue debt limit negotiations, Russia claims its forces have taken the city of Bakhmut while Ukraine says they are still battling for control, and multiple shootings in Kansas City and New Orleans left five people dead.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch