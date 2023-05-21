News Wrap: McCarthy, Biden to meet Monday for high-stakes debt limit talks

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, as Biden returns to the U.S. from the G7 summit in Japan, House Speaker McCarthy agreed to meet with the president on Monday to continue debt limit negotiations, Russia claims its forces have taken the city of Bakhmut while Ukraine says they are still battling for control, and multiple shootings in Kansas City and New Orleans left five people dead.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more