News Wrap: Memphis commissioners vote to return Justin Pearson to Tennessee House

In our news wrap Wednesday, county commissioners in Memphis voted to return expelled lawmaker Justin Pearson to the Tennessee state legislature, former President Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen, thousands in Indiana were under evacuation orders as a fire burned piles of plastics and Ukraine is investigating a gruesome video that shows Russians beheading a Ukrainian soldier.
