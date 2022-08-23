News Wrap: Michigan jury convicts 2 men for plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, a Michigan jury convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a former Kentucky detective pleaded guilty to falsifying the warrant used in the deadly raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment, ceremonies in Moscow paid tribute to a Russian TV commentator killed in a car bombing, and automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 280,000 vehicles.
Amna Nawaz:
Well, this is primary night in some powerhouse states, with some highly anticipated races.
In Florida, Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are vying for the chance to challenge Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. In New York, Democratic members of Congress Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler are facing off in a redrawn district.
We will get much more on those races after the new summary.
A jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, meanwhile, convicted two men today of conspiring to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. It was the second trial for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox after an earlier jury had deadlocked. The FBI said the men are far right extremists who were trying to foment civil war. Defense attorneys said they were entrapped.
Christopher Gibbons, Attorney for Adam Fox: My client is disappointed in the verdict. It's been a good fight. We have made it twice in a row. We were hoping for a different outcome today.
Evidence showed that the plot grew out of anger over Governor Whitmer's COVID restrictions.
In a statement today, Whitmer said the verdict proves violence has no place in American politics.
There's a guilty plea in the police killing of Breonna Taylor shot in her Louisville, Kentucky home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, a former detective, admitted today to falsifying the warrant used in the botched raid at Taylor's apartment.
And, in Georgia, a special prosecutor found that two Atlanta officers used justifiable force in Rayshard Brooks' death also in 2020. Brooks was shot and killed after grabbing and firing a police Taser as he ran away from the officers.
The governor of Texas has declared emergencies in more than 20 counties after extreme rain triggered flash floods. Monday's deluge was part of a wave of severe weather across the Southwest.
John Yang reports.
John Yang:
Across Dallas this week, residents awoke to knee-deep waters.
Person:
OK, hi, Internet. I'm freaking out. I just woke up and I — should I call 911? What do I do?
Flash flooding sent waters gushing down corridors and turned roads into rivers. A nearby cemetery looked more like a river delta, water streaming around headstones.
Fort Worth reported up to 15 inches of rainfall Monday, as drivers battled seas of floodwater on their daily commutes. Some were left stranded.
Villegas Sergio, Flash Flood Victim:
I was getting off work, and I had no other way to go. I was trying to go through the highway, and there is water everywhere.
The deluge came days after much of Texas was under extreme drought conditions. It's a phenomenon scientists call weather whiplash, when conditions fueled by climate change lurch from one extreme to another, and rain falls faster than parched soil can absorb it, triggering flash flooding.
Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Dallas, where Monday's rainfall was among the heaviest in decades.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX):
We have more than 100 homes being damaged or impacted in some way.
Recent days have also seen flooding across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, in Utah, the waters cascading down canyons, while flooding swept through streets in Moab.
Unbelievable. There is the diner.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
In Ukraine, meanwhile, officials warned that Russia may launch major new attacks tomorrow. That's Ukraine's Independence Day, and it marks six months since the war began. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued its own security alert, and again urged Americans to leave the country.
Meanwhile, it was widely reported that the Biden administration will announce a new $3 billion arms package for Ukraine tomorrow.
Ceremonies in Moscow paid tribute today to Darya Dugina, a Russian TV commentator killed in a car bombing. Hundreds of people heard Dugina's father speak at one service. He's a leading right-wing political theorist and may have been the real target of the bomb that killed his daughter.
Alexander Dugin, Father of Darya Dugina (through translator): If someone was touched by her tragic death, she would have only one wish: Do not remember me, do not glorify me. Fight for our great country, because she died for the people. She died for Russia on the front line.
Russia has blamed Ukrainian agents for the attack. The Ukrainians deny any involvement.
A court in Pakistan today summoned ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear next week. He faces contempt charges over verbal threats he made against a judge. If convicted, he'd be barred from politics for the rest of his life. Police have also charged Khan with defying a ban on rallies in Islamabad.
Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 280,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because they could catch fire. Today's announcement says owners of Hyundai Palisades and Kia Tellurides should park them away from buildings. The affected model years are 2020 through 2022. The fire risk comes from a wiring issue.
And on Wall Street today, stocks drifted lower. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 154 points to close at 32909. The Nasdaq fell a fraction-of-a-point. The S&P 500 slipped nine.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: