News Wrap: Michigan jury convicts 2 men for plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Amna Nawaz:

Well, this is primary night in some powerhouse states, with some highly anticipated races.

In Florida, Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are vying for the chance to challenge Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. In New York, Democratic members of Congress Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler are facing off in a redrawn district.

We will get much more on those races after the new summary.

A jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, meanwhile, convicted two men today of conspiring to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. It was the second trial for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox after an earlier jury had deadlocked. The FBI said the men are far right extremists who were trying to foment civil war. Defense attorneys said they were entrapped.

Christopher Gibbons, Attorney for Adam Fox: My client is disappointed in the verdict. It's been a good fight. We have made it twice in a row. We were hoping for a different outcome today.