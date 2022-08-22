News Wrap: Pfizer seeks FDA approval for new COVID vaccine targeting omicron subvariants

Amna Nawaz:

The move to the next level of pandemic protection is now officially under way. Pfizer asked the FDA today to authorize its latest COVID vaccine, one that also targets the newest Omicron subvariants. Moderna is expected to follow with its own application soon. The FDA has ordered the reformulated vaccines for a fall booster campaign.

And the man who's been the face of the governments pandemic response is retiring. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced today he will step down in December. He's been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But he's also come under political attacks and even faced death threats during the pandemic. Today, Fauci called his role — quote — "the honor of a lifetime."

Russia today, meanwhile, blamed Ukraine's Secret Services for a weekend car bombing that killed TV commentator Darya Dugina outside Moscow. On Sunday, investigators searched the scene where shed been driving a car owned by her father. He's an ultra-nationalist and outspoken supporter of President Putin. Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement.

In Ukraine, new shelling today near a nuclear power plant that's now the object of international concern. Rockets and mortar shells landed a few miles from the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine blamed Russian forces. The U.S. State Department says it warned Moscow last week to halt military operations near the plant.

Police in Pakistan have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, raising the stakes in a political standoff. The charges came after Khan threatened to sue police officers and a judge at a massive rally in Islamabad on Saturday. Today, hundreds of his supporters blocked any attempt to arrest him at his home in Islamabad.

Later, a judge granted him pre-arrest bail, and Khan gave a defiant speech at a seminar.