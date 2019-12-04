News Wrap: More doubts about potential U.S.-China trade deal

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: President Trump headed home to the impeachment fight in Washington, after some final jabs at the NATO summit in London.

He called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two-faced for mocking Mr. Trump to other leaders.

Still, the alliance declared unity, at least on the issue of confronting Russia.

We will have the details after the news summary.

New doubts arose today over a possible U.S.-China trade deal. Beijing sharply criticized the U.S. Congress over a bill blasting China's mass detention of ethnic Muslims. The measure threatened sanctions.

China's Foreign Ministry warned that the move could affect overall relations, including the ongoing trade negotiations.