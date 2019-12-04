What 4 legal scholars told the House Judiciary Committee about Trump and impeachment

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.:

When you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean. It makes you look like you're attacking someone's family, the minor child of the president of the United States.

So let's see if we can get into the facts. To all of the witnesses, if you have personal knowledge of a single material fact in the Schiff report, please raise your hand.

And let the record reflect no personal knowledge of a single fact.