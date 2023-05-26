News Wrap: More Oath Keepers members sentenced for roles in Jan. 6 attack

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, two more members of the far-right Oath Keepers were sentenced in the Jan. 6 investigation, Russia's southern Belgorod region came under Ukrainian attacks as both sides carried out cross-border strikes and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged newly minted Navy and Marine Corps officers to face China's challenge in the Pacific.
