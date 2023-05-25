News Wrap: Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 attack, much of Guam is without electricity and water service after a category 4 typhoon but there are no reported deaths and the U.S. and South Korean militaries began live-fire exercises to simulate an all-out attack from North Korea.
